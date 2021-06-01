Liste chronologique de films documentaires sur les chemtrails
Tous les films documentaires sont en français sauf un trailer en anglais.
2009 : Bye Bye blue sky Partie 1( 59'12'') Patrick Pasin
Bye Bye blue sky Partie 2 (32'18'') Patrick Pasin
2010 : Aerosol crimes ( 43') Clifford Carnicom
2010 : What in the world are they spraying ? ( 1h37') Murphy
2012 : Why in the world are they spraying ? ( 1h12') Murphy
2013 : Shade Ambellas et Bermas ( trailer en anglais 3')
2014 : Chemtrails, la guerre secrète (1h17') Rosario Marciano
2017 : Vers un climat artificiel Jacqueline Roche ( trailer 13')
2017 : Frankenskies ( 1h21') Matt Landman
2021 : The dimming ( 1h56') Dane Wigington