Liste chronologique de films documentaires sur les chemtrails

1 Juin 2021, 08:34am

Liste chronologique de films documentaires sur les chemtrails

Tous les films documentaires sont en français sauf un trailer en anglais.

2009 : Bye Bye blue sky Partie 1( 59'12'') Patrick Pasin

           Bye Bye blue sky Partie 2 (32'18'') Patrick Pasin

2010 : Aerosol crimes ( 43') Clifford Carnicom

2010 : What in the world are they spraying ? ( 1h37') Murphy

2012 : Why in the world are they spraying ? ( 1h12') Murphy

2013 : Shade Ambellas et Bermas ( trailer en anglais 3')

2014 : Chemtrails, la guerre secrète (1h17') Rosario Marciano

2017 : Vers un climat artificiel Jacqueline Roche ( trailer 13')

2017 : Frankenskies ( 1h21') Matt Landman

2021 : The dimming ( 1h56') Dane Wigington

 

 

Un avertissement prophétique
Chronique du 20 mai 2021 du Pr Marc Henry
Le virus de la Covid-19 n'a aucun ancêtre naturel, déclarent deux chercheurs dans une nouvelle étude
Prendre le pouvoir pour le peuple, mode d'emploi avec Etienne Chouard
